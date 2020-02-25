Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,047 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of BMTC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,331. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.