Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,102 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,722. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORM. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

