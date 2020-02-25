Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $847,000 Investment in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Luna Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,319. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.02 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.