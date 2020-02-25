Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cardtronics worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 9,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. Cardtronics PLC has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CATM. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

