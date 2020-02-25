Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $991,000 Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,221,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 4,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,933. The company has a market cap of $156.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 0.31. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.