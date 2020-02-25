Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $979,000 Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

AIMC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.