Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $919,000 Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Weis Markets worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 2,939.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.