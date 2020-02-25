Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 660,296 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 49,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

