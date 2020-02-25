Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $863,000 Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 2,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,887. The company has a market cap of $524.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.58. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.2189 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

