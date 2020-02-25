Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $829,000 Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 74,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 116,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

