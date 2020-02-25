Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 237.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of SFST stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $43,967.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares in the company, valued at $687,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,736 shares of company stock valued at $241,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

