Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 232.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in NuVasive by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 13,762.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 9,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,690. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

