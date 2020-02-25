Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Gladstone Commercial worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. 1,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.91 million, a P/E ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

