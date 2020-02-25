Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 224.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $16,198,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,744. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,041 shares of company stock worth $3,714,375 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

