Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,236. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.