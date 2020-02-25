Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ANAT stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $108.59. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.65. American National Insurance has a 1 year low of $105.83 and a 1 year high of $155.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

American National Insurance Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

