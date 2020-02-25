Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,761 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 558.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,718,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7,273.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 45,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

