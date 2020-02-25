Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 580 Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 118.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. 6,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Cactus Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.22%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

