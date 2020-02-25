Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 36,908 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 213.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLDT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

