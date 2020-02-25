Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,768 Shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 416.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carolina Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

NASDAQ CARO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,028. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $880.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

