Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 130.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 14,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

