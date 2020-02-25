Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 217.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 3,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

