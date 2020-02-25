Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,173 MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of MMA Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MMA Capital by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

Shares of MMA Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 38.76, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $35.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.