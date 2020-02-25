Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,580 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $372,000. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 7,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

