Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 108,528 Shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of COMSCORE worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 43,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 599,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in COMSCORE by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMSCORE stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 258,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,397. COMSCORE, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COMSCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

