Ruff Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.96 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.19 or 0.02825136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00219678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00136465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

