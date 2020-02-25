Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Given News Sentiment Rating of -3.40

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

