Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,822 ($23.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,235.82. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.