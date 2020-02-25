Royal Bank of Canada Raises TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $24.00

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,929,000 after purchasing an additional 134,036 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 839,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 539,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.