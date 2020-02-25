Robert W. Baird Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $100.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

