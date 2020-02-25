RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

RMR opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $77.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 237,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 1,085.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 137,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 117,880 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

