Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) is GW&K Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,453 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.81% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $85,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

