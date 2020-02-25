Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) & Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Globant and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 1 2 7 0 2.60 CooTek (Cayman) 2 1 1 0 1.75

Globant currently has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 8.19% 16.53% 11.04% CooTek (Cayman) -16.75% -37.28% -24.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globant and CooTek (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $659.33 million 6.80 $54.01 million $1.76 70.04 CooTek (Cayman) $134.11 million 2.71 $10.15 million N/A N/A

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Volatility & Risk

Globant has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats CooTek (Cayman) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A., a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service, industrial design, mobile engineering, fast prototyping, and mobile and product strategy services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, distributed platform, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, e-learning, video content production, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, large scale Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

