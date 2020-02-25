Reviewing Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) & Shiseido (NASDAQ:SSDOY)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Athenex and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 0 5 0 3.00 Shiseido 0 1 1 0 2.50

Athenex currently has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 99.23%. Given Athenex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than Shiseido.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athenex and Shiseido’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $89.10 million 11.86 -$117.44 million ($1.44) -8.99 Shiseido $9.92 billion 2.41 $553.64 million $1.51 39.70

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Athenex. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Athenex has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -146.51% -98.13% -48.67% Shiseido N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Athenex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shiseido beats Athenex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oradoxel, an oral dosage form of docetaxel, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oratopo, an oral dosage form of topotecan that is Phase I clinical trial to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and oral eribulin, an intravenous anticancer drug to treat certain patients with breast cancer and advanced liposarcoma. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising KX2-391 ointments for actinic keratosis, skin cancers, and psoriasis; KX-01 oral for solid and liquid tumors; and KX2-361 for glioblastoma multiforme. Further, it is developing dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract; T Cell Receptor Engineered T Cell, a cell-based immunotherapy; and Pegtomarginase, an arginine deprivation therapy product. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants. Further, it produces and sells cosmetic raw materials, medical-use drugs, medical cosmetics, and precision and analytical equipment. The company sells its products through cosmetic stores, department stores, mass merchandising stores, drug stores, and perfumeries. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

