Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.16.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

