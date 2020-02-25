Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $742.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Get Retrophin alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.