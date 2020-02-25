Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $55.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.92. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

