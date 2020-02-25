Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for L Brands Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

NYSE LB opened at $23.65 on Monday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Comerica Bank increased its stake in L Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in L Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

