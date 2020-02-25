Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

