Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.61.

RF opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

