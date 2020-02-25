Red Lion Hotels (RLH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Red Lion Hotels to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Red Lion Hotels has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

