RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RealPage were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 15.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 85.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in RealPage by 90.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 277,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 131,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RealPage by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 123,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RP shares. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 501,421 shares of company stock valued at $27,651,982 over the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,673. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.