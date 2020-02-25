Raymond James Lowers CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$57.50

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$57.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$67.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.81.

Shares of CCL.B stock traded up C$0.35 on Monday, reaching C$45.35. 285,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$46.47 and a one year high of C$68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.48.

In related news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$778,400.00. Insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $922,178 in the last quarter.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

