Raymond James Comments on Exchange Income Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$43.25 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 95.11%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

