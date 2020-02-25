Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 267,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Radware by 1.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Radware by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Radware by 19.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

