R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCM. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

