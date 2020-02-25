Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QMCO. ValuEngine downgraded Quantum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Quantum in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $5.29 on Friday. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.28% of Quantum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

