Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PWR opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.