QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QTS Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

NYSE QTS opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.82%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.92%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

