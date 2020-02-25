QEP Resources (QEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect QEP Resources to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $618.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

QEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.